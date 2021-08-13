iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $446.72. 4,709,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $447.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

