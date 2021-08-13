iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $37,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,818. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.