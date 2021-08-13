J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.16 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

