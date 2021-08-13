J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 16 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,518.15 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,535.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,415.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

