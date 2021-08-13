J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

