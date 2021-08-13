J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.08

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and traded as high as $33.12. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of -0.15.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

In other J.W. Mays news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $405,767.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of J.W. Mays as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

