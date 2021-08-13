Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in July

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,453. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

