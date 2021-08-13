Jeff D. Trom Sells 600,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WK opened at $132.46 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $140.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

