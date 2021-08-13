Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.70 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO stock opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.