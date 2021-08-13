Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $43,090,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,175,000 after buying an additional 1,360,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $33,848,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

