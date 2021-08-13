Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

SMT stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.84 and a 52 week high of C$4.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.75. The company has a market cap of C$524.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

