Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

ZYNE opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $183.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,103 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 649,418 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

