Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Legrand SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legrand in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Legrand has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $107.95.

Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

