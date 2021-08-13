Jefferies Financial Group Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $53.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.41.

GM stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

