Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FS KKR Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

FSK opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

