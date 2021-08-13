Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Raised to $11.00

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JRSH. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $92.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

