Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.85

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.81, with a volume of 37432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

