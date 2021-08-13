Jon Bolton Sells 12,050 Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Stock

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Friday. The Vitec Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a market capitalization of £706.60 million and a P/E ratio of -130.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTC. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

