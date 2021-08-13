Joseph E. Whitters Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CUTR opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cutera by 555.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

