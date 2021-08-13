Joseph E. Whitters Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CUTR opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $60.35.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cutera by 555.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.