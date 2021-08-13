JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.