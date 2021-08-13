JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.14. 516,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $478.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

