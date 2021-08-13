JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of Centrica stock remained flat at $$2.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

