JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BGAOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Proximus presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BGAOY stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

