JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Target Price to GBX 1,450

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,689.33 ($22.07).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.75) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The firm has a market cap of £7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,616.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

