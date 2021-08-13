JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73.

