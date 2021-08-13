Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report $195.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $787.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $792.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $873.62 million, with estimates ranging from $859.22 million to $901.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

KAI stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.47. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 7.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kadant by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.