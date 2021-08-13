Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Kadant posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.47. 447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.71. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.