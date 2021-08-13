Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

