Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

