Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Issues Earnings Results

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KLDO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 102,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,202. The stock has a market cap of $278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

