Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,478.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

