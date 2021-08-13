Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.36 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.