Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 28,583 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,583 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,002,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

