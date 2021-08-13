KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $39.27 million and $1,153.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 205.9% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006328 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00070203 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars.

