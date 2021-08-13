Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

