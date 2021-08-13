Keep4r (KP4R) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00012509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $512,598.72 and $136,819.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.21 or 0.00888192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00107673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

