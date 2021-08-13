Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

