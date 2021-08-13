Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

