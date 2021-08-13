Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 25,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $2,306,120.82.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

