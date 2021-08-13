Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) a €27.00 Price Target

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CORESTATE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.20 ($26.12).

CCAP opened at €13.59 ($15.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. CORESTATE Capital has a 12 month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 12 month high of €20.62 ($24.26). The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

