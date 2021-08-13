Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 1,069 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,197,000 after buying an additional 1,025,069 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

