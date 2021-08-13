Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.31. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 340 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 4.48% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

