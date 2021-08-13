KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Codex DNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNAY. Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $12.49 on Friday. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter worth $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter worth $4,399,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter worth $770,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter worth $14,227,000.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.