KeyCorp Weighs in on Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Acushnet in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOLF. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

GOLF stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 63.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 59.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 38.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

