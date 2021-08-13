KickToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.37 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.00896239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00115579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001947 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

