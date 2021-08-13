Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to C$23.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$21.75 to C$23.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.