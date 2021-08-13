Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 118,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.56. 584,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

