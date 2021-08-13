Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $8.07 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.