Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$210.00 at Laurentian

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KXS. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$205.91.

KXS opened at C$178.68 on Monday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 601.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

