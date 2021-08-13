Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

